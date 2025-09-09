/Apple iPhone 17 launched: Check price, specs, and pre-order details

Apple’s much-awaited September 2025 event saw the launch of the iPhone 17 series, introducing a fresh lineup that replaces the traditional Plus model with the new iPhone Air. Featuring powerful upgrades in design, display, performance, and cameras, the iPhone 17 range runs on the latest iOS 26 with enhanced AI capabilities, setting a new standard for Apple’s smartphone lineup.

Apple unveiled the highly awaited iPhone 17 at its September "Awe Dropping" event, introducing a fresh lineup that replaces the traditional Plus model with an all-new iPhone Air. This marks a significant shift in the company’s strategy, focusing on a slimmer, more powerful mid-tier phone alongside the standard and Pro versions.

The iPhone 17 is available in five colours and features water and dust resistance, running on iOS 26 out of the box. This latest software supports Apple Intelligence, the company’s advanced AI platform for smarter performance and features.

Design and Display

Sporting a familiar yet refined look, the iPhone 17 comes with a dual rear camera setup similar to the iPhone 16 but with notable upgrades. It features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, bringing smoother scrolling and enhanced visuals. The display can reach peak brightness levels up to 3,000 nits and includes Always-On mode and Ceramic Shield 2 for better durability.

Power and Performance

The device runs on Apple’s powerful A19 chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, paired with iOS 26. Storage starts at 256GB, ensuring ample space for apps and data. Apple has focused on efficiency, with the iPhone 17 promising up to eight hours longer battery life than its predecessor. Fast charging allows 50 per cent battery in just minutes, offering about eight hours of use with a 10-minute charge.

Camera Upgrades

The iPhone 17 boasts a 48MP Fusion main camera with a fast f/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS), and 2x telephoto zoom. It also features a 48MP Fusion ultra-wide sensor with macro support, allowing for clearer and more versatile photography. The front camera has been boosted to an 18MP sensor with Centre Stage, enabling more interactive and smart video calls. Additionally, the phone supports dual SIM (eSIM in the US and Nano+eSIM globally), along with IP68 water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability in India