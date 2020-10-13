Apple iPhone 12 launch event today: What to expect, when to watch, and more!

Apple iPhone 12 launch event: What to expect!

The US giant Apple is expected to release new iPhones later today - October 13. The launch event is set to begin at 10 AM California time (10.30 PM IST). The tag line for today’s event is “Hi, Speed”.

Even though the company hasn’t revealed official details of any anticipated releases yet, the features and specs of the upcoming iPhones have been making the rounds on portals for a while now.

4 new iPhones?

If leaks and rumours are to be believed, Apple is launching not 3, but 4 phones this year!

The devices slated for release are as follows: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a new spin to the device - iPhone 12 Mini, which will boast a 5.4 inch screen.

To cater to varying user needs, the company is releasing phones with different sizes, ranging from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches. The devices will come with OLED displays, and will also support 5G technology, paving way for it to become the standard in new phones now.

Apple is going to equip the new devices with its high-performance A14 chipset, and an improved camera.

How much will iPhone 12 cost?

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 12 series is set to begin pricing at $699 and go up to $1099 for the iPhone 12 Pro.

The launch event will take place in Apple Park, California at 10 AM local time. To stream the event live, one may go to the Apple website, or their official YouTube channel. Apple TV users can stream the event live!

According to reports, the company could also release “Air Tags” - a bluetooth tracker, a new HomePod smart speaker, a brand new Apple TV box, and new headphones that go over one’s head!