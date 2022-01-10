Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini gets massive price cuts in India.Here’s how to get it

Apple has lowered the prices of various iPhone models, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Mini.

Thanks to the latest price decrease, Apple's iPhone 12 series now starts at Rs 49,999 in India for the iPhone 12 Mini.

The new pricing may fluctuate depending on the colour and storage option selected by users.

On Amazon and Flipkart, the new tariffs are now available.

According to reports, this is a temporary price cut and will only be available for a limited time.

So, if you've been waiting for a new iPhone at a reasonable price, now is your chance.

Take a peek at the most recent pricing:

iPhone 12: The top-of-the-line 128GB iPhone 12 costs Rs 70,900 on Amazon and Rs 64,999 on Flipkart.

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 12 64GB for Rs 59,999, while Amazon is selling it for Rs 63,900.

On Flipkart, the blue colour 64 GB model costs Rs 60,4999.

iPhone 12 mini: The 128 GB iPhone 12 mini is now available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999 for red and Rs 64,900 for green.

The phone's starting price is Rs 69,900.

On Amazon, the 64 GB model is available in black, white, and blue colours for Rs 49,999.

The purple and green colours of the same variant are available for a premium at Rs 53,900 and Rs 59,900 respectively.

iPhone 11: On Flipkart, the 64GB iPhone 11 is available for Rs 49,000 while the 128GB iPhone 11 is available for Rs 54,999.

Apple is anticipated to release a new iPhone in 2022, the next iPhone SE in the inexpensive class, according to rumours.

In India, the iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 42,500.

(With inputs from agencies)