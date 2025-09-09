/Apple event 2025: First look at iPhone 17 with ProMotion display, new colours, and AI

At its highly anticipated 2025 event, Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup, showcasing a bold step forward in design, performance, and intelligence. Packed with next-gen features like ProMotion displays, advanced AI-powered cameras, and the blazing-fast A19 Bionic chip, the new iPhones reflect Apple’s vision for a smarter, smoother, and more personal mobile experience. From fresh colour options to deeper software integration with iOS 26, here’s everything you need to know about what’s new.

ProMotion Display: Smoother and Smarter

For the first time, every iPhone 17 model now includes Apple's ProMotion display, offering refresh rates from 1Hz up to a super-smooth 120Hz. Users will notice fluid scrolling, clearer animations, and sharper video playback. This display can drop down to just 1Hz when idle, saving battery and making features like always-on display possible. According to MacRumors and Apple’s event coverage, the display is built using LTPO OLED technology, which delivers higher brightness and better durability.

Selfie Camera and AI Upgrades

Apple has launched a new 24MP front camera on the iPhone 17, which uses Centre Stage technology to keep users centred in frame during selfies and video calls. The system is now twice as responsive compared to older models. AI features help improve portrait shots and enhance selfies even in low light. This upgrade makes the iPhone 17 a top pick for anyone who loves video chats or snapping self-portraits.

On the rear, the iPhone 17 introduces a 48MP main camera and a new 12MP telephoto lens, allowing better zoom, crisper detail, and sharper video.

Power and Performance: A19 Bionic Chip

Inside, every model runs on the latest A19 Bionic chip, featuring a six-core GPU and custom silicon for Apple Intelligence and AI-powered photo and video editing. This chip, built using 3nm process tech, delivers faster speeds, lower power use, and smoother multitasking. The iPhone 17 standard model comes with 8GB RAM, while Pro and Air versions feature up to 12GB for even better performance.

Fresh Design and New Colours

Apple has unveiled a fresh look with aluminium frames and more colour choices. The range includes new violet, green and blue options, making it easy for users to pick a style that fits them best.

iOS 26 and Smarter User Experience