/Apple event 2025: Apple debuts iOS 26 with liquid glass, its biggest redesign in 10 years

Apple introduced its biggest software design overhaul in more than a decade at its 2025 Apple Event. The company announced ‘Liquid Glass’, a new design language coming with iOS 26 and other Apple platforms, including macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

According to Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi, the concept uses Apple silicon chips to deliver real-time 3D effects without slowing down devices. “Liquid Glass blends beauty with intelligence, bringing interfaces to life like never before,” he said during the event.

What is Liquid Glass?

Liquid Glass is not physical glass but a software-driven visual layer that makes apps, buttons, and controls appear like real glass objects. It combines transparency, reflections, and fluid motion effects to create an immersive experience.

Apple explained that the design reacts to the environment. For example, interface elements change colour in light or dark modes, stretch or shrink with scrolling, and respond to device movement with natural highlights and shadows.

Features across the Apple ecosystem

The new design is visible across key areas, including the Lock Screen, Control Centre, notifications, and app widgets. Numbers on the Lock Screen now expand or contract depending on the wallpaper or alerts behind them, creating a sense of depth.

App developers can also use this design language to make their apps visually consistent with Apple’s system-wide look. Tabs, buttons, and icons now have multi-layered, glass-like appearances that respond dynamically as users interact with them.