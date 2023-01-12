Apple and Meta fall from list of best places to work, as per new ranking of Glassdoor

Biggest technological firms, Apple and Meta, which are known for the best perks and environment, failed to get a mention in the 100 Best Places to Work in 2023, listed by Glassdoor.

This is the first time since 2009 that Apple failed to make its place in Glassdoor’s best places to work list and Meta was also consistently ranked in the list since 2011.

Both the companies, last year, were ranked in the middle, reported Bloomberg. The annual list released by Glassdoor is based on employees’ feedback about the company, at least 1,000 employees, that were submitted between October 19, 2021, to October 17, 2022.

Glassdoor’s lead economist Daniel Zhao, while speaking to Insider, said that this year’s ranking highlights common themes like communication, flexibility and transparency, and also indicates the perspectives of employees towards the economic outlooks of the company.

"It's something that we get feedback on from employees because we know it's something that people care about and that's even more important at a time when the economy might be slowing down," said Zhao said.

"So I think this list is especially useful in that sense because we are considering how employees perceive their employers are doing,” he added.

"It becomes more important than ever for people to really understand the health of the company that they're going to, whether you're talking about financial health or cultural health," Zhao further stated. In the past year, Apple and Meta faced headwinds.

Meta rescinded job offers, stopped hiring and fired around 11,000 employees in 2002, the largest layoffs in the history of the company. Concerns were also expressed by the employees over the focus of Mark Zuckerberg on the metaverse, a world where AR and VR devices are used by people to connect in a digital universe.

In a similar way, hiring was frozen by Apple in 2022. Zhao, while speaking to Bloomberg, said that the company may have also fallen off the ranking because they pressurised employees to return to the office.

While Apple and Meta were removed from the list, few tech companies continued to dominate the rankings, as Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Google reached the top 20.

"Yes, there are some companies that fell off the list. There are some tech companies that entered the list. It's just a reminder that during tough times, often we see a changing of the guard. There are older companies who might be stuck in their ways that tend to fall by the wayside, whereas new companies can challenge and rise to the top,” said Zhao.