/Anthropic's most powerful AI model gets partial US approval. Here's what changed

The US government has approved limited access to Anthropic's advanced Mythos 5 artificial intelligence model after weeks of negotiations over national security concerns. The decision marks a major policy shift after Washington temporarily blocked access to Mythos 5 and Fable 5 earlier this month, citing fears that the models could be "jailbroken" and misused for cyberattacks. The latest approval allows Anthropic to restore Mythos 5 to a small group of trusted cybersecurity partners, while broader restrictions on Fable 5 remain unchanged.

Why the US changed its decision

According to a letter from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Anthropic made significant progress in addressing risks linked to the advanced AI model. Anthropic said it is now working to restore access for approved cyber defenders and infrastructure providers as quickly as possible. The company added that discussions with the US government will continue as it seeks wider access for Mythos 5 and hopes to make Fable 5 generally available again. The company has not disclosed exactly what technical or security changes were made to satisfy government officials.

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Why Mythos 5 drew attention

Mythos 5 is Anthropic's most advanced cybersecurity-focused AI model. It was designed to help researchers identify software vulnerabilities and strengthen digital defences, but officials worried the same capabilities could be exploited by malicious actors. Before restrictions were imposed, around 200 organisations, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and Cisco, reportedly had access to the model through Anthropic's invite-only Project Glasswing programme.

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