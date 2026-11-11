/Anthropic's IPO could make its founders richer while leaving shareholders with limited control

Anthropic's proposed stock market listing could create enormous wealth for its seven co-founders. But ordinary investors buying shares in the artificial intelligence company may have far less influence over its decisions than they expect.

The company's latest US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing outlines an unusual governance structure. A special share held by a company controlled by the founders will carry 50.1% of general voting power, while a separate trust will have the authority to appoint a majority of the board. The arrangement means Anthropic could enter public markets with a clear separation between financial ownership and corporate control.

Anthropic founders could retain billions after the IPO

According to a Wall Street Journal report, each of Anthropic's seven co-founders is expected to retain shares worth around $18 billion at the planned IPO price. The founders also intend to sell nearly 3.4 million shares each, potentially generating approximately $250 million apiece. Together, the seven founders are expected to retain around 22% of the company's outstanding shares. However, their voting influence is much greater because of the special share structure.

The special share that gives founders 50.1% voting power Anthropic's filing says a single Class F share will be issued to a limited liability company controlled by its seven co-founders. That share will carry 50.1% of the total voting power on general shareholder matters, including the election of directors other than those appointed through the Long-Term Benefit Trust. The Class F share has no economic rights. In simple terms, it gives the founders voting control without representing an additional financial stake in the company.

The filing also says the founders' voting power through their interests in the Founder LLC will not be diluted by the issue of additional shares.

Why ordinary Anthropic shareholders may have limited influence

The governance structure goes beyond founder control. Anthropic's Long-Term Benefit Trust (LTBT) will hold a special Class T share. It generally has the authority to elect and remove directors who together make up a majority of the board. The trust is designed to protect Anthropic's public-benefit mission, which focuses on the responsible development of advanced AI. The result is that public investors holding ordinary Class A shares may have limited influence over board appointments and major shareholder decisions. Anthropic's filing explicitly warns that Class A holders generally will not be able to determine the outcome of shareholder votes.

What does this mean for investors?