/Anthropic launches Claude Opus 5 with near-Fable 5 intelligence at half the price

Anthropic has launched Claude Opus 5, promising users near-frontier AI intelligence without paying the company's highest price. Released on July 24, Opus 5 is designed for everyday professional work, including software development, research and complex tasks. Anthropic says the model comes close to the intelligence of its more powerful Claude Fable 5 at half the price.

The launch also shows where the AI race is heading. Companies are no longer competing only to build the smartest model. They increasingly need models that can deliver strong performance without making every task prohibitively expensive.

Claude Opus 5: What has changed?

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Opus 5 costs the same as its predecessor, Opus 4.8, but Anthropic says it delivers significantly better performance. On coding and knowledge-work evaluations including Frontier-Bench and GDPval-AA, Anthropic says Opus 5 has reached state-of-the-art performance. It is also designed to use computing resources more efficiently, reducing the cost of completing many tasks. The model can adjust how much effort it spends on a problem. Users can therefore favour deeper reasoning for difficult work or use fewer tokens when speed and cost matter more. Opus 5 also has a Fast mode, which Anthropic says operates around 2.5 times faster than its standard mode.

Opus 5 or Fable 5: Which should you use?

Anthropic is not positioning Opus 5 as a replacement for Fable 5. Dianne Penn, an Anthropic product leader, told Reuters that users should choose Opus 5 for value, while Fable 5 remains better suited to highly autonomous projects that could continue for days.

That distinction could matter to businesses. Everyday coding and office tasks may not need the company's most expensive frontier model. Anthropic says Opus 5 is now the default model for Claude Max users and the strongest model available to Claude Pro subscribers. It is also available through the Claude API.

Anthropic says Opus 5 is safer, too