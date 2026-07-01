/Anthropic is relaunching Claude Fable 5 with stricter AI safety checks

Anthropic has announced that Claude Fable 5 will once again be available to users worldwide after temporarily restricting access over cybersecurity concerns. The company said the rollout will begin tomorrow following what it described as "productive conversations" with the US government.

The return of the model is significant because Claude Fable 5 had been one of Anthropic's most advanced AI systems before restrictions were introduced. The company says the latest version includes stronger safety protections designed to prevent misuse while allowing legitimate users to continue using the model for everyday work.

Why was Claude Fable 5 restricted?

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Anthropic previously limited access to Claude Fable 5 because of concerns that its advanced capabilities could be misused for cybersecurity-related activities. According to the company, the updated deployment now uses a new set of AI classifiers that identify and block requests linked to harmful cybersecurity tasks. At the same time, Anthropic says it is working to reduce false positives so genuine users are not unnecessarily blocked. During this transition, some routine activities such as coding and debugging may automatically be handled by Claude Opus 4.8 instead of Fable 5. Anthropic said these safeguards will continue to improve over the coming weeks.

Anthropic, Google, Microsoft and Amazon working on AI safety

Alongside the relaunch, Anthropic announced a broader industry initiative aimed at improving AI security. The company said it has started drafting a consensus framework with partners including Amazon, Microsoft, Google and other participants in its Project Glasswing programme. The goal is to develop common standards for assessing AI jailbreaks, measuring their severity and deciding how AI developers should respond when vulnerabilities are discovered. Anthropic also invited other AI companies and research organisations to participate in developing the framework.

Collaboration with the US government expands

Anthropic also confirmed that it is expanding its collaboration with the US government on AI safety testing.

According to the company, future cooperation will include pre-release access to AI models and safeguards for government evaluation, information sharing about jailbreak techniques and AI misuse, as well as dedicated resources for joint research. The announcement reflects a growing trend across the AI industry, where leading developers are working more closely with governments to balance rapid innovation with security and responsible deployment.