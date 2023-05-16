Amazon lays off 500 employees in India across different verticals

The global e-commerce giant Amazon In. has laid off 500 employees across verticals in India, local media reported.

The layoffs will impact its cloud division AWS as well as People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT) or HR and support verticals.

The retrenchment is part of the March announcement when the company announced that it was terminating 9,000 employees from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.

This recent round of layoffs at the tech firm marks the second phase of workforce reductions. In January, Amazon had let 18,000 people in January following the decline of tech stocks worldwide.

"We completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions", stated a memo by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shared with employees in March. Layoffs at Amazon: Cloud computing and human resources department impacted "I'm writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks —mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch," he said.

"This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term," he added.

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky had initially mentioned that the layoffs at AWS would start from North American, and then reach globally.

"Both our company size and the size of our team have grown significantly in recent years, driven by customer demand for the cloud and the unique value that AWS offers. This growth has come quickly as we have moved as fast as we could to build what customers needed," Selipsky had said.

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky attributed the layoffs to slow growth of AWS as the business customers were anticipating market turbulence and adopting a more cautious approach to spending.

Notably, Amazon's e-commerce business in India has experienced a slowdown in growth, highlighting the challenging market conditions the company is facing in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)