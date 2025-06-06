Amazon enters satellite internet race with Project Kuiper, taking on SpaceX’s Starlink

Amazon’s Project Kuiper to launch satellite broadband service globally

Satellite internet to bridge the global digital divide Amazon, has launched Project Kuiper, a global satellite broadband initiative aimed at delivering fast, reliable internet to unserved and underserved communities around the world. The service, currently in early stages, will use thousands of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide connectivity in regions where traditional internet infrastructure is limited.

Project Kuiper is led by Amazon’s Devices and Services division and is not part of Blue Origin, though it collaborates with multiple launch providers, including SpaceX, ULA, and Blue Origin.

What Project Kuiper will deliver

Amazon plans to deploy 3,232 satellites in LEO, operating between 590 and 630 kilometres above the Earth. These satellites will work with ground infrastructure and customer terminals to create a reliable broadband network. Each terminal will combine an antenna and a processor into a single unit to offer internet speeds up to 400 Mbps for standard users and up to 1 Gbps for enterprise customers.



The first two prototype satellites were launched in October 2023, with the first 27 production satellites launched in April 2025. Commercial services are expected to begin later in 2025.

The system is designed for low latency, making it suitable for activities such as video calls, online learning, and high-definition streaming.

Global network for local needs

The project is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, with satellite production in Kirkland and launch integration at Kennedy Space Center. Amazon’s goal is to serve not just households, but also schools, hospitals, and government agencies in hard-to-reach areas. The company says the service will also benefit mobile units and emergency response systems.

Amazon has not yet announced pricing, however, it has stated that affordability and regional flexibility will be key priorities. With experience in building low-cost devices like Echo and Fire TV Stick, Amazon plans to apply similar pricing strategies to Kuiper’s services.