Alphabet Inc's YouTube to launch TikTok-like product

Alphabet Inc's YouTube is set to roll out its version of social media rival TikTok -- a new short-form video service called Shorts.

The feature will be enabled within its video-sharing platform.

YouTube's entry into the short-form video service space coincides with TikTok's ban in one of its biggest market, India, following the country's escalating tensions with China.

YouTube's new product will let users record short mobile-friendly vertical videos and then add special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.

YouTube will first test the feature in India over the next few days and then expand to more countries in the coming months, it said in a blog post on Monday.

The announcement also comes as Oracle Corp and China's ByteDance team up to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.

The new product will compete with Facebook Inc's Reels and TikTok.