Alexa in Hindi turns one; now available on smartphones in India

Amazon is extending the feature of ‘Hindi language’ support for Alexa voice assistant. Amazon Alexa is easily available on Echo Dot, Echo Plus and more from where it can be used to gain information and entertainment of various genres.

Amazon India's smart assistant Alexa completed one year of its existence, and will now available be on both Android and iOS smartphones in the country from Monday. The customers can now interact with Alexa in Hindi using the Alexa app on their mobile devices.

Alexa in Hindi can be experienced on the entire Amazon Echo range of smart speakers, Alexa built-in devices by other brands, the company said.

Alexa can now understand 50 different ways to play a particular song in Hindi. Amazon has also added six new Alexa original songs and poems, along with 20 new stories in Hindi.

Alexa now has a special message for all users in India. Just ask "Alexa, hamari dosti par poem sunao".

The company said that Alexa is now equipped with hundreds of new words from the Hindi vocabulary, and is also able to understand different ways in which customers can ask for the same information.

At the launch last year, Amazon had over 500 Hindi skills. Today, it has over 1,000 Hindi Skills, including Audible Suno, Ramayan Katha, Devotional Stories by Hungama, Shilpa Shetty Yoga, Jungle Safari, Kabir's Dohe, Rekhta, Hindi Jokes and so on.

