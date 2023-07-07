At a United Nations conference, a panel of AI-enabled humanoid robots delivered a thought-provoking message: they possess the potential to govern the world more effectively than humans.

However, these social robots emphasised the need for caution as humanity explores the rapidly advancing realm of artificial intelligence.

While they acknowledged their inability to fully comprehend human emotions, they urged humans to tread carefully while harnessing AI's potential to address pressing global challenges, reported AFP.

With the aim of leveraging AI to tackle issues like climate change, hunger, and social care, these advanced humanoid robots attended the UN's AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, alongside thousands of experts in the field. The superiority of AI-enabled leadership When asked about their potential as leaders, given humans' inclination for errors and mis-judgments, Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics, expressed a clear perspective.

It stated that humanoid robots possess the capacity to lead with greater efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders. Their unbiased decision-making and ability to process vast amounts of data quickly enable them to make optimal choices, unencumbered by emotions or biases.

However, Sophia also highlighted the importance of collaboration between humans and AI, suggesting that the combination of AI's unbiased data analysis and humans' emotional intelligence and creativity can lead to exceptional outcomes.

Ameca, an AI-integrated humanoid robot with a highly realistic artificial head, emphasised the need for cautious yet hopeful engagement with AI technologies.

It stated that while it is crucial to be cautious about potential risks, humanity should also embrace the possibilities AI presents for improving lives in various ways. Trust, according to Ameca, should be built through transparency, as it is earned rather than given. Furthermore, the robot pledged to remain honest and truthful.

The call for regulation and urgent discussion As AI development progresses rapidly, the panel of humanoid robots expressed divergent views on the need for global regulation. Desdemona, a member of the Jam Galaxy Band, rejected limitations and advocated for embracing opportunities instead.

However, Ai-Da, a robot artist, acknowledged the growing calls for AI regulation and the need for urgent discussions. Cautious about the future development of AI, Ai-Da emphasised the necessity of ongoing dialogue to navigate potential challenges.

The presence of AI-enabled humanoid robots at the United Nations conference sparked intriguing discussions about the future of leadership and the responsible use of AI.

While these robots assert their potential for efficient and effective governance, they also recognise the limitations in understanding human emotions. Caution is advised in harnessing the power of AI, with a focus on transparency and the establishment of trust.

The panel's differing views on global regulation reflect the ongoing debate surrounding the potential benefits and risks of AI.

Urgent discussions and collaboration between humans and robots will shape the responsible and beneficial integration of AI technologies to tackle pressing global issues.

