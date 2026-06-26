/AI is making Xbox consoles more expensive. Here's why Microsoft raised prices

Microsoft has announced a worldwide price increase for its Xbox consoles, making it the latest technology company to feel the impact of the artificial intelligence boom. The new prices will take effect from August 1, with some Xbox models becoming up to $150 more expensive as the cost of key components continues to rise.

Why are Xbox prices going up?

The Xbox Series S (512GB) will now cost $499.99, up from $399.99, while the 1TB model rises to $599.99. The Xbox Series X will retail at $799.99, and Microsoft has also decided to discontinue the 2TB Series X. According to Microsoft, prices of memory and storage chips have increased by more than 2.5 times. The company says AI firms are buying huge volumes of advanced memory for data centres that power generative AI models, leaving consumer electronics manufacturers facing much higher production costs.

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AI is reshaping the electronics market

The Xbox price increase follows similar pricing pressure across the consumer technology industry, highlighting how AI infrastructure is beginning to affect everyday devices.

Gaming consoles, laptops, smartphones and AI servers all depend on many of the same memory and storage components. As AI companies continue investing billions in new data centres, competition for these components has intensified, pushing prices higher across the supply chain.

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