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AI is making Xbox consoles more expensive. Here's why Microsoft raised prices

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 13:33 IST | Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 13:33 IST
AI is making Xbox consoles more expensive. Here's why Microsoft raised prices

Xbox prices jump worldwide as AI demand drives memory shortage

Story highlights

Microsoft has raised Xbox console prices worldwide, blaming soaring memory and storage costs driven by AI data-centre demand. The move highlights how the AI boom is now affecting consumer electronics, with gamers facing higher prices ahead of GTA 6's expected launch.

Microsoft has announced a worldwide price increase for its Xbox consoles, making it the latest technology company to feel the impact of the artificial intelligence boom. The new prices will take effect from August 1, with some Xbox models becoming up to $150 more expensive as the cost of key components continues to rise.

Why are Xbox prices going up?

The Xbox Series S (512GB) will now cost $499.99, up from $399.99, while the 1TB model rises to $599.99. The Xbox Series X will retail at $799.99, and Microsoft has also decided to discontinue the 2TB Series X. According to Microsoft, prices of memory and storage chips have increased by more than 2.5 times. The company says AI firms are buying huge volumes of advanced memory for data centres that power generative AI models, leaving consumer electronics manufacturers facing much higher production costs.

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AI is reshaping the electronics market

The Xbox price increase follows similar pricing pressure across the consumer technology industry, highlighting how AI infrastructure is beginning to affect everyday devices.

Gaming consoles, laptops, smartphones and AI servers all depend on many of the same memory and storage components. As AI companies continue investing billions in new data centres, competition for these components has intensified, pushing prices higher across the supply chain.

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GTA 6 could increase demand further

The timing is significant. Rockstar Games is expected to launch Grand Theft Auto VI later this year, a release widely expected to boost console demand globally. Higher demand for gaming hardware, combined with ongoing shortages of memory components, could keep console prices elevated for some time. For consumers, Microsoft's latest announcement is another reminder that the AI race is influencing far more than chatbots; it is beginning to change the price of the devices people buy every day.

About the Author

Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav is a versatile and adaptive journalist who covers defence, space, and technology for WION. He specialises in breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories tha...Read More

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