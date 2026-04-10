/AI infrastructure race: Anthropic may build its own AI chips to power Claude

AI companies are now racing not only to build better models but also to secure the computing power needed to run them. According to reports, Anthropic is exploring the possibility of designing its own AI chips to power its Claude chatbot and AI systems.

The move comes as demand for high-performance computing continues to rise across the global AI industry. Reports suggest the company is studying whether building its own chips could reduce reliance on hardware suppliers and ensure a steady supply of computing power.

Why Anthropic is considering building its own chips

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AI models require massive computing resources. Training and running modern systems often needs thousands of specialised processors. At present, Anthropic relies on hardware from several partners, including chips from Nvidia, Google, and other infrastructure providers.

These chips are used to train and run large language models such as Claude.

However, the global AI boom has created strong demand for advanced processors. Access to these chips has become one of the main challenges for AI companies expanding their services. To address this, Anthropic is reportedly exploring whether designing its own chips could give it more control over cost, performance and availability. Industry analysts say the idea is still at an early stage. The company has not announced a final design or created a dedicated team for the project yet.

Current infrastructure powering Claude AI

Right now, Claude AI runs on a mix of specialised hardware across different platforms.

Anthropic uses infrastructure such as:

Amazon’s AI chips including Trainium and Inferentia

Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs)

Nvidia’s GPUs used widely across the AI industry

These processors help train models, run inference tasks and support cloud-based AI services.

But as models become larger and more complex, companies increasingly want greater control over their computing infrastructure.

Why many AI firms are building custom chips

Anthropic would not be the first AI company to explore custom hardware.

Several large technology firms have already invested heavily in developing their own processors. For example:

Google developed its Tensor Processing Units for AI workloads

Amazon designed Trainium and Inferentia chips for cloud computing

Microsoft has been building AI chips for its cloud platforms

These custom chips can improve performance for specific AI tasks and reduce dependence on external suppliers. Designing chips also allows companies to optimise hardware specifically for their AI models.

Challenges of designing AI chips

Despite the potential advantages, building AI chips is a complex and expensive process. Industry estimates suggest developing advanced semiconductors can cost more than $500 million. It also requires teams of highly specialised engineers with expertise in chip architecture, manufacturing and system design.

Beyond design, companies must also handle fabrication, testing and scaling production, which can take several years.

This means Anthropic’s project, if pursued, would likely be a long-term effort rather than an immediate product launch.

What this could mean for the AI industry

If Anthropic eventually builds its own chips, the move could reshape relationships across the AI hardware ecosystem. Companies such as Nvidia dominate the AI GPU market, while Google provides powerful TPUs through its cloud platform. A shift towards custom chips could reduce dependence on these providers over time.

However, experts note that partnerships with chip companies and cloud providers will remain essential, especially during the early stages of AI hardware development.