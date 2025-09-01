/AI in Fashion designing: Will AI decide what you wear next?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is quietly becoming a designer in the fashion world. From predicting trends to creating sketches, AI tools are changing how clothes are imagined, made and sold.

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, AI is expected to add up to $150 billion to the global fashion and luxury industry over the next few years. By analysing data from social media, online shopping, and fashion archives, AI can identify upcoming styles and suggest what people might want to wear next.

How AI Predicts Fashion Trends

AI algorithms can scan millions of images and posts from platforms like Instagram, TikTok and e-commerce websites. They then identify patterns such as colours, cuts or fabrics gaining popularity. A study in Fashion and Textiles Journal explained that machine learning can forecast how long a micro-trend will last and when it might peak.

For designers, this means faster insights. Instead of waiting for seasonal reports, AI provides real-time updates. This shortens the cycle between inspiration and production.

Designing with Algorithms

AI is not only about prediction; it also helps create. Tools like Repsketch allow fashion teams to generate realistic sketches of garments quickly, while platforms like Artiphoria enable even non-designers to create prints and artwork.

Generative AI can suggest hundreds of variations of a single design. This helps designers test ideas rapidly and explore creative directions they might not have considered. As the Business of Fashion reported, many luxury labels are experimenting with AI to develop mood boards and fabric patterns.

Personalisation and Sustainability

AI is also personalising shopping. Apps such as 3DLOOK and EasySize use algorithms to recommend sizes and styles based on body measurements. This reduces returns, which are a major cost for retailers.

On the sustainability side, AI helps brands forecast demand better. By predicting how many pieces will sell, companies can avoid overproduction, reducing waste and unsold stock. A report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation noted that digital tools like AI could play a central role in moving fashion towards a circular economy.

The Future of AI in Fashion

Experts say AI should be seen as a partner rather than a replacement for human designers. Creativity, cultural meaning and emotional connection remain deeply human. But with AI handling data analysis and repetitive tasks, designers can focus more on storytelling and innovation.