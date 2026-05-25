/AI could replace human labour at large scale, warns Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah

Christopher Olah, co-founder of Anthropic, has warned that artificial intelligence could replace human labour on a large scale if its development is not carefully managed. Speaking alongside Pope Leo XIV, Olah said the impact of AI on jobs could be significant, and supporting displaced workers would become a major global responsibility. He noted that if large-scale job losses occur, addressing them would be a “moral imperative of historic proportions.”

Risk of large-scale job displacement



Olah stressed that AI development cannot be left only to technology companies. He said firms like Anthropic operate under commercial, geopolitical and internal pressures that may not always align with broader societal interests. According to him, even well-intentioned researchers are influenced by these forces, which makes external oversight important. He called for stronger involvement from governments, civil society and other institutions to ensure that AI systems are developed responsibly.

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Global inequality in AI development



He also raised concerns about the possibility of widespread job displacement. As AI systems improve, they may automate many types of work, reducing the need for human labour across sectors. This could create economic imbalance and increase inequality if proper safeguards are not in place. Olah pointed out that preparing for this transition is essential, especially as AI continues to advance rapidly.

Another key concern he highlighted is the complex behaviour of AI systems. He said researchers are increasingly observing patterns in AI models that are difficult to fully understand. Some systems show internal decision-making processes and behaviours that resemble human-like responses, making them harder to predict and interpret. This adds to the challenge of ensuring safety and control as AI systems become more powerful.

What this means for the future



Olah also spoke about global inequality in AI development. He noted that most advanced AI systems are being built in a small number of wealthy countries, raising questions about how the benefits of this technology will be shared worldwide. Without proper policies, there is a risk that AI could widen economic gaps between nations rather than reduce them.