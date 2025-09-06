/AI could end the world’s dependence on Lithium - Here’s how

Lithium-ion batteries power almost everything today from smartphones to electric cars. However, as demand rises, so do concerns about cost, limited supply, and environmental damage caused by mining.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), demand for lithium is expected to grow by over 400 per cent by 2030. This has pushed researchers to search for alternative materials that are more sustainable and easier to produce.

Now, a team at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) has developed an artificial intelligence framework that may hold the answer. Their study, published in Cell Reports Physical Science, reveals five new materials that could eventually replace lithium in future batteries.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How AI Found These New Materials

Traditional research on battery chemistry is slow and expensive. Scientists usually test one material at a time, which can take years.

The NJIT team created an AI tool that can scan and analyse massive databases of chemical compounds. According to the report, this AI is able to identify potential candidates 100 times faster than conventional lab testing.

Lead author Professor Arun Kumar explained that the AI looks for materials with high energy storage potential, stability, and low environmental impact. Using this method, it flagged five promising options that had never been considered before.

The researchers believe these new materials could work in sodium-based or potassium-based batteries, both of which are cheaper and more widely available than lithium.

What This Means for the Future

If these materials are proven effective, they could change the battery industry entirely. Sodium and potassium are far more abundant than lithium, which means cheaper and more sustainable batteries.

Professor Kumar said in the NJIT press release that this approach “opens a new path for energy storage research,” combining AI’s speed with human expertise to find solutions faster.

Experts note that while more testing is needed, this discovery could help reduce global dependence on lithium and support the growth of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.