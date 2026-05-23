/AI boom or bubble? Jeff Bezos offers a different perspective

Jeff Bezos has addressed growing concerns around a possible artificial intelligence bubble, saying that even if such a situation occurs, it should not be a cause for worry. Speaking about the rapid growth in AI investments, Bezos suggested that periods of hype and over-investment are often part of how new technologies develop and mature.

What Bezos said about an AI bubble

Bezos acknowledged that some experts believe the current surge in AI spending could lead to a bubble, similar to past technology cycles. However, he argued that even if investment exceeds short-term returns, it still helps build long-term infrastructure and innovation.

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According to him, such phases often result in:

Better technology development

Stronger infrastructure

Wider adoption of new tools

This means that even if a correction happens, the overall progress of AI will continue.

Why AI investment is rising rapidly

The artificial intelligence sector has seen significant growth in recent years. Companies are investing billions of dollars into:

Data centres and computing power

AI models and research

Software and enterprise tools

Industry reports show that global AI spending is expected to cross hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming years, reflecting strong demand from businesses and governments. This rapid growth has led to comparisons with earlier technology booms, including the dot-com era.

Lessons from past tech bubbles

Bezos pointed out that past bubbles, such as the internet boom in the late 1990s, eventually led to lasting innovation despite short-term market corrections. While many companies did not survive those periods, the underlying technology continued to grow and shape the modern economy.

Experts say a similar pattern could occur with AI:

Some companies may struggle

Investments may slow down

But core technology will continue to improve

Why experts remain divided



There is ongoing debate among analysts about whether AI is currently in a bubble phase.

Some argue that:

Valuations of AI companies are rising quickly

Spending on infrastructure may be ahead of demand

Others believe that:

AI adoption is still in early stages

Long-term use cases will justify current investments

Bezos’ comments align with the view that long-term benefits outweigh short-term risks.

What this means for businesses and investors