/AI and robots will do most jobs, working will be optional in 20 years, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk has again said that the future shaped by artificial intelligence and robotics.

And in in future, people will live with a choice to work rather than a need to work. Elon Musk shared this view during a conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF podcast released on 30 November.

Musk has made similar predictions earlier, but this is one of his most direct statements on how fast he believes the shift will happen.

Musk repeats his prediction about work becoming optional

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the podcast, Musk said, “My prediction is that, in the future, working will be optional. People can play this back in 20 years and say it was wrong, but I think it will be correct.”

He added that advances in AI and robotics will likely reach this stage in “less than 20 years, maybe even 10 or 15”.

Musk compared this future to how people today can choose to grow vegetables in their garden, or just directly getting from shops. In other words, work may become something people do for interest, not for survival.

AI and robotics at the centre of the prediction

Musk has often spoken about the rapid progress in automation. According to him, AI systems and robots will soon handle most routine and even advanced tasks. This, he said, could remove the economic pressure on people to work full-time jobs.