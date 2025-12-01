/AI and robots will do most jobs, working will be optional in 20 years, says Elon Musk

Speaking on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast on 30 November, Elon Musk said "It may not be that far in the future. Maybe... I say in less than 20 years, working will be optional. Working at all will be optional. (It will be) Like a hobby, pretty much,"
Elon Musk has again said that the future shaped by artificial intelligence and robotics.
And in in future, people will live with a choice to work rather than a need to work. Elon Musk shared this view during a conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF podcast released on 30 November.
Musk has made similar predictions earlier, but this is one of his most direct statements on how fast he believes the shift will happen.
Speaking on the podcast, Musk said, “My prediction is that, in the future, working will be optional. People can play this back in 20 years and say it was wrong, but I think it will be correct.”
He added that advances in AI and robotics will likely reach this stage in “less than 20 years, maybe even 10 or 15”.
Musk compared this future to how people today can choose to grow vegetables in their garden, or just directly getting from shops. In other words, work may become something people do for interest, not for survival.
Musk has often spoken about the rapid progress in automation. According to him, AI systems and robots will soon handle most routine and even advanced tasks. This, he said, could remove the economic pressure on people to work full-time jobs.
He also acknowledged that listeners may question the prediction later, but insisted he expects it to be accurate based on the current pace of technological development.