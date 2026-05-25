/‘AI and jobs’: What Sundar Pichai told students about the future

Sundar Pichai has said that concerns around artificial intelligence and its impact on jobs are valid, but believes the next generation will adapt and create new opportunities as the technology evolves. His remarks come ahead of his upcoming commencement speech at Stanford University, where AI and its impact on careers is expected to be a key topic.

AI fears are understandable, says Pichai

Speaking recently, Pichai acknowledged that many students and professionals are worried about how AI could change the job market. He said these concerns are natural, given the speed and scale at which the technology is developing. According to him, people are not used to handling such rapid change, which makes uncertainty around jobs and economic stability more intense. He noted that conversations about job loss and disruption are already widespread, and they reflect genuine concerns about the future.

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Why Pichai remains optimistic about AI

Despite these concerns, Pichai said he does not agree with the most negative predictions about AI replacing large numbers of jobs. Instead, he believes that every generation faces major technological shifts and eventually adapts.

He said today’s students will not only experience the impact of AI but will also play a role in shaping how the technology is used. According to him, the next generation will help define the future of AI rather than just react to it.

AI will change jobs, not just remove them

Pichai explained that AI is likely to transform how work is done rather than simply eliminate jobs. He compared its impact to earlier technologies like spreadsheets, which changed how people performed tasks but also increased productivity.

AI, he said, could create a new baseline of skills, allowing more people to perform complex tasks that earlier required specialised training. This could lead to new types of roles and opportunities across industries.

Need for responsible approach to AI

At the same time, Pichai stressed that governments, companies and society must take the impact of AI seriously. He said discussions around job displacement and economic change are important and should not be ignored.

While there is optimism about AI’s potential, he emphasised that managing its risks and ensuring fair outcomes will be equally important.

What this means for students and workforce