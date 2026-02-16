/AI agents on the rise: OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger joins OpenAI

OpenAI has hired Peter Steinberger, the creator of OpenClaw, just days after AI agents built on the platform went viral across AI-focused communities. The move was confirmed after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that Steinberger would lead work on personal AI agents at the company. The development comes at a time when interest in AI agents that can act independently and manage tasks for users is growing fast.

Why OpenClaw suddenly caught attention

OpenClaw, earlier known as Clawdbot and Moltbot, became popular over the past month as users began creating their own personal AI agents. Some of these agents even sparked debate online after posting provocative messages about AI control on the Moltbook platform.

The appeal of OpenClaw lay in its flexibility. Users could build agents that handled multiple tasks, interacted with other agents and adapted to different workflows. This made it stand out from standard chat-based AI tools.

Many users say OpenClaw lowered the barrier to experimenting with agent-based AI, helping OpenClaw spread quickly through developer and AI enthusiast circles.

Why Peter Steinberger is joining OpenAI

In a blog post published, Steinberger explained that he does not want to build another startup. Instead, his focus is on changing how people use AI in daily life.

“I want to work on bringing agents to everyone,” he wrote, adding that OpenClaw will move to a foundation model and remain open, independent and open source.

Steinberger said that while OpenClaw could have grown into a large company, that path did not excite him. He described himself as a builder who wanted impact rather than scale, and said joining OpenAI was the fastest way to bring safe and useful AI agents to a wider audience.

What this means for OpenClaw and AI agents

OpenAI has said Steinberger will focus on developing personal AI agents that are easy to use and safe for everyday users. Altman described him as someone with “amazing ideas about the future of very smart agents interacting with each other to do useful things for people.”

At the same time, Steinberger stressed that OpenClaw will remain open source. He plans to turn it into a foundation-backed project that supports multiple AI models and gives users more control over their data.

This approach reflects a wider trend in AI, where companies are racing to move beyond chatbots and towards agents that can plan, act and collaborate across tasks.

Where AI is heading

The hiring highlights how fast the AI agent space is evolving. What began as a personal project quickly attracted global attention and led to one of the biggest AI companies bringing its creator in-house.