/AI agents are getting more power at work: Why companies are worried about cybersecurity

Artificial intelligence is moving beyond chatbots that simply answer questions. Autonomous AI agents can now interact with software, access files, browse websites and carry out multi-step tasks with limited human supervision. This is creating new opportunities for businesses, but also raising a serious cybersecurity question: what happens when an AI agent makes the wrong decision or gets access to information it should not see? Unlike traditional chatbots, AI agents are designed to take action. They may be connected to company databases, email accounts, internal tools and cloud services. That access makes them useful, but also creates new points of risk for organisations.

Why AI agents create a different security risk

A conventional chatbot generally responds to a user's prompt. An autonomous agent can interpret an instruction, decide what steps to take and use connected tools to complete a task.

For example, an agent handling office work might read documents, update a database, send emails or retrieve information from an internal system. The problem is that an incorrect instruction or a security weakness could lead the agent to access sensitive information, change records or perform an action without proper approval.

Data leaks, prompt injection and unauthorised access

One major concern is prompt injection. This happens when an AI system encounters malicious instructions hidden inside a webpage, document or email and treats them as instructions to follow.

An agent could then be manipulated into revealing information, misusing its connected tools or taking actions that the user never intended. Other risks include excessive permissions, stolen credentials and insecure connections to company systems. If an agent has access to more information than it needs, a mistake or attack could have wider consequences.

Why companies are tightening AI security

Businesses are increasingly looking at ways to control what their AI agents can access and do.

Important safeguards include:

Limited permissions: Give agents access only to the files and systems required for a specific task.

Human approval: Require confirmation before sensitive actions such as transferring money, deleting files or sending confidential information.

Activity monitoring: Record and review what agents access and which actions they perform.

Security testing: Test agents against malicious instructions and unexpected situations before deployment. Emergency controls: Make it possible to stop an agent quickly if it behaves unexpectedly.

The challenge ahead for autonomous AI