After 27 years, Microsoft to shut down Internet Explorer; 90s kids get nostalgic

End of an era as after 27 years of service, Microsoft plans to retire the oldest browser, Internet Explorer. It is a discontinued series of graphical web browsers developed by Microsoft, a report by Mashable stated.

Earlier, it was included in the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems and later was provided for free as part of the package. It was first released in 1995. As per a report by Mashable, Internet Explorer will be rendered inoperable from June 15.

At the start, the browser was popular and it reached a peak of 95 per cent usage in 2003. However, the user base started to decline dramatically and it was unable to maintain its top position.

Faster internet speeds and better user interfaces offered by other competitors caused Internet Explorer's popularity to decline. It was unable to keep up with the competition.

As quoted by Mashable, Sean Lyndersay Microsoft Edge program manager stated that "the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge."

He further added: "Not only is Microsoft Edge a quicker, more secure, and more contemporary browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses a crucial concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications."

The company said: "We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.

"Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode ("IE mode") built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge," as per the company release," it added.

"With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10," the company release said.

Netizens especially 90s kids were nostalgic. See some of the reactions here:

Internet Explorer is shutting down in three days. I haven't used IE in a decades but it was the browser I had used for the majority if my childhood.



