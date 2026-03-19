/‘Apps may disappear in the future’: AI agents will take over, says Nothing CEO Carl Pei

The way people use smartphones may change completely in the coming years. According to Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, traditional mobile apps could disappear as artificial intelligence becomes more advanced.

Speaking at the SXSW conference in Austin, Pei said the current app-based system is outdated and may soon be replaced by AI agents that can act on behalf of users.

Why Carl Pei says apps may disappear

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Pei believes that today’s smartphone experience has not changed much in the past two decades.

Users still rely on:

Lock screens and home screens

Multiple apps for different tasks

App stores to install software

He said this model creates unnecessary steps for simple tasks. For example, planning to meet a friend for coffee may involve messaging apps, maps, ride-hailing services and calendars.

“It’s very hard to get things done on a phone,” Pei said, pointing out that users often switch between several apps to complete one task.

According to him, AI agents could remove this complexity by handling tasks directly.

What is an AI-first smartphone?

Pei described a future device powered by AI agents instead of apps.

In this system:

Users express an intention (for example, “book a trip” or “meet a friend”)

The AI understands the request

The system completes the task automatically

Instead of opening apps and navigating menus, users would rely on AI to manage everything in the background. Pei said the goal is to build devices that “know you very well” and can act without constant input.

How AI agents could work

The transition to AI-first devices may happen in stages.

Pei explained that the first stage already visible today is AI tools that can perform tasks like booking flights or ordering food.

However, he called this stage “basic”.

The next stage, according to him, is more advanced. AI systems will begin to understand long-term user behaviour and preferences.

For example:

Suggesting healthier habits

Recommending activities based on past behaviour

Managing schedules automatically

He compared this to features like memory in AI tools such as ChatGPT, where systems learn from past interactions.

Why current smartphones may change

Pei argued that modern technology has advanced significantly, but smartphone design has not kept up.

He said the current system still relies on humans manually interacting with apps. In contrast, future systems may be designed for AI agents to operate directly.

“The future is not the agent using a human interface,” he said. “You need to create an interface for the agent.”

This means smartphones may shift from app-based interfaces to AI-driven systems working in the background.

Will apps disappear soon?

Pei clarified that apps will not vanish immediately. Current systems, including Nothing’s own software, still rely on apps. However, over time, AI agents may take over more tasks, reducing the need for users to interact with apps directly.

The idea reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, where companies are building AI agents that can perform actions across platforms instead of simply providing information.

The bigger picture

Pei’s comments come as AI companies and device makers explore new ways to integrate artificial intelligence into everyday technology.

The shift from apps to AI agents could change how people use smartphones, manage tasks and interact with digital services.