/‘10,000 bugs in a month’: How Anthropic’s AI is changing cybersecurity

Anthropic has revealed that its advanced AI system Claude Mythos identified more than 10,000 critical software vulnerabilities in just one month, highlighting how artificial intelligence is transforming cybersecurity. The model, which is not publicly available, is being tested under a restricted programme called Project Glasswing, where selected companies are given access to evaluate its capabilities.

How Claude Mythos is being used

Claude Mythos has been shared with a limited group of companies, including major technology firms such as Amazon and Google. Under this programme, organisations are using the AI to scan their systems for security weaknesses. According to Anthropic, many participants reported a significant increase in the number of vulnerabilities detected. In some cases, companies said their bug detection rate improved by more than ten times compared to earlier tools.

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Real-world results from companies

Several organisations have shared early results from testing the AI system:

Cloudflare found around 2,000 bugs, including 400 high or critical vulnerabilities

Mozilla identified and fixed 271 vulnerabilities in Firefox during testing

The UK AI Security Institute reported that Mythos successfully completed complex cyberattack simulations These findings suggest that AI systems like Mythos can detect issues at a scale and speed beyond traditional methods.

Why the model is not publicly released

Despite its capabilities, Anthropic has decided not to release Mythos to the general public. The company said that such powerful systems could be misused if they fall into the wrong hands. Governments in different countries have also raised concerns about the risks linked to advanced AI tools. Anthropic has stated that current safeguards are not strong enough to fully prevent misuse, which is why access remains restricted.

Plans to expand access with governments

Anthropic has said it will work with the United States and allied governments to expand access to the model in a controlled way. However, it has not confirmed which countries will be included in this next phase. The company indicated that wider access may be considered in the future if similar capabilities become common across the industry.

Impact on cybersecurity and software updates

The use of AI in bug detection is also speeding up how quickly companies fix vulnerabilities.

Reports indicate that:

Microsoft expects patch releases to increase

Oracle is fixing issues faster across its systems

Security firms are releasing more updates than usual

Anthropic also said it has used Mythos to scan over 1,000 open-source projects, which form a key part of global internet infrastructure.

What this means for the AI industry

The development shows how AI is becoming a key tool in cybersecurity. While it can improve defence systems, it also raises questions about how such technology should be controlled. The company is reportedly planning a new funding round that could raise up to $30 billion, potentially valuing Anthropic at around $900 billion, according to reports.

What happens next

Anthropic is expected to continue testing Mythos with selected partners while exploring ways to expand access safely.