Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid are a match away from clinching the La Liga title

Real Madrid are just one game away to seal the deal and win the La Liga. But their coach, Zinedine Zidane has urged his players to focus as the league has not been won yet.

Madrid capitalised on the Barcelona's errors in the final phase of the title and have developed a four points lead over Camp Nuo side.

After a win at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, Real Madrid will win the third league title in eight years. Since the restart from coronavirus lockdown, Real Madrid have won nine out of nine games.

Madrid could even afford to lose to Villarreal if they beat Leganes on Sunday but Zidane is wary of complacency.

“There is a lot of noise about celebrations and holidays and all that but tomorrow we have a game, period,” said Zidane in a press conference on Wednesday.

“We have to focus all our energy on tomorrow, nothing else. There is a lot of talk but all the players, everyone who works at the club, is only thinking about the game.

“Nobody knows what will happen until it happens.”

“It was something quite particuar that when we started to work again after lockdown and after three months at home, the players had this desire to do something great,” said Zidane.

“I saw the players and they wanted something more, they were staying after training to do extra. That says everything you need to know about this team,” he added.

The bottom line is if Real wins tonight's match they win the league.

(Inputs from AFP)