Fans unlikely to return for La Liga in September due to given circumstances: Spain's health minister

Spanish health minister expressed doubts on fans returning to stadiums in September as the country fears another wave of COVID-19 infections.

Spain's department of sports had planned to let fans with reduced capacity back for La Liga's new season which is set to begin in September, however, a spike in cases has led to imposing local lockdowns in some areas in Spain.

"To be honest, I don't see it, given the reality we are in," health minister Santiago Illa told radio station Cadena Ser on Thursday.

"We have seen some clusters of infections and although we have fortunately been able to control them, I still don't see (fans returning).

"We're going to take our time and provide information so the sports department can make the decision when necessary. We have to step carefully with the virus, and concentrating large numbers of people at this time is not advisable at all."

Large-scale celebrations in Vitoria to mark Baskonia winning the basketball championship have been criticised by Illa.

"I understand what it means to win a title or win promotion but the situation we have in Spain is of a controlled epidemic but with a virus that is still circulating," he added.

"In the last few days we've seen images that put people's health at risk. We are advising people to celebrate sporting triumphs at home and in no circumstances to go out to the streets and concentrate in large numbers."