Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach- Reports

Zinedine Zidane has resigned as the head coach of Spanish giants Real Madrid with immediate effect, as per media reports. The decision came days after the club were beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid ending their season without silverware.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news via Twitter and was picked by several Madrid sports dailies Marca and AS, and the radio station Cadena Ser. According to Romano, the official announcement of his departure would be made "in the next hours/days".

A few days ago, Zidane had denied the reports that suggested that he had already told his players that he would be leaving at the end of the season.

"How am I going to tell my players that I am going now? It's a lie," he said after a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.

"I focus on this season. There is a game left and we are going to give everything. I only care what happens in this finale."

But, perhaps tellingly, he added: "The rest, we will see at the end of the season."

If there is an official announcement, Zidane will be leaving Real Madrid for the second time. He first became the coach of his former club in 2016 where he guided his team to a La Liga win and a hat-trick of Champions League before quitting in 2018.

He joined the club in 2019 and won the 2019/20 La Liga season. However, in the 2020/2021 season the team did not win any trophy.