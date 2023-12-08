Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch ZIM vs IRE 2nd T20I LIVE in India

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Zimbabwe will lock horns with Ireland in the second game of a three-match T20 series on Saturday (Dec 9) at the Harare Sports Club. After their win against the visitors by one wicket, Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe will look forward to maintaining their momentum in the upcoming match. Meanwhile, Ireland will try to bounce back.

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Ireland saw brilliant catches and dramatic shifts in the momentum. Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to field first, giving a tough time to Ireland batters. Ireland gave Zimbabwe a target of 148 runs, which they scored despite losing nine wickets. Sikandar Raza drove his team to victory as he scored 65 runs in 42 balls during Zimbabwe's innings and took three crucial wickets for the team.

Previously, Ireland and Zimbabwe have clashed in 11 T20I matches. Ireland has won six games, while Zimbabwe emerged victorious in five.

ZIM vs IRE 2nd T20I Squad

Zimbabwe:

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Ireland:

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

ZIM vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

The upcoming match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be thrilling as both teams will look forward to winning the T20I series. Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I match.

Where is the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I match?

Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I match.

When is the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I match is on Saturday (Dec 9).

At what time the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will start?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will start at 4:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I match?

Cricket buffs can watch the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I match on the Fancode app and website in India. The ZIM vs IRE 1st t20 match will not be televised in India.