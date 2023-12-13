Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI LIVE in India

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Streaming: After defeating Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series, Ireland will get ready for a fresh challenge against the same team in an ODI series starting Wednesday. In the ZIM vs IRE T20I series, Zimbabwe emerged victorious in the first match. However, Ireland quickly bounced back and won the second and third encounters.

In the upcoming ODI series, Ireland will aim to maintain their winning momentum and carry their form into the lengthier version of the game. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look forward to turning the tables and showcasing their prowess in the 50-over format. Previously, Zimbabwe and Ireland have met in 19 ODI matches. While Zimbabwe and Ireland won eight games each, two ended in no result, and one ended in a draw.

Initially, the pitch at Harare Sports Club favours the batters, but as the game continues, it becomes more advantageous for the spin bowlers.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI Squad

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Neil Rock, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match and how to watch it:

Where is the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match?

Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match.

When is the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match is on Wednesday (Dec 13).

At what time will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match will start?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match will start at 12:45 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match?

No TV channel in India will televise the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match. However, cricket buffs can watch it on the Fancode app and website. Fancode has offered a variety of passes to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI. They are:

Match Pass: ₹19

Tour Pass: ₹49

Unlimited Livestream Pass: ₹199 (Monthly) and ₹699 (Yearly)