ZIM vs IRE 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20 live on TV, laptop
ZIM vs IRE 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) livestream details, Zimbabwe will face Ireland for the second time in three-match T20 series on Saturday
Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will face off on Saturday (January 14) in the second T20 match of the three-match series. Zimbabwe has a 1-0 lead in the T20 series after winning the first game by a margin of five wickets. The hosts performed expertly and outplayed the Ireland team with both bat and ball. Zimbabwe would like to repeat its T20I performance from the first game in order to win the series. There were high expectations from Ireland's batsmen, but they could only post 114 runs. On a batting-friendly Harare pitch, players like Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, and Lorcan Tucker were unable to put up their best performances.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 2nd T20 match details
The second T20 match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be played on Saturday, January 14. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match will be live-streamed on Fancode.
Where to watch Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 2nd T20 match?
The three-match T20 series between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be live-streamed on the Fancode application and website. The T20 Series between Zimbabwe and Ireland will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) T20 squad
Zimbabwe T20I squad:
Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams
Ireland T20I squad:
Andy Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) full schedule
