ZIM vs IRE 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20 live on TV, laptop

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will face off on Saturday (January 14) in the second T20 match of the three-match series. Zimbabwe has a 1-0 lead in the T20 series after winning the first game by a margin of five wickets. The hosts performed expertly and outplayed the Ireland team with both bat and ball. Zimbabwe would like to repeat its T20I performance from the first game in order to win the series. There were high expectations from Ireland's batsmen, but they could only post 114 runs. On a batting-friendly Harare pitch, players like Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, and Lorcan Tucker were unable to put up their best performances.