ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and How to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI live on TV, laptop
Story highlights
ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe will face Ireland in the second match of the three-match ODI series Saturday, January 21. All details regarding the live streaming of the match are given in the article
ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When Zimbabwe (ZIM) plays Ireland (IRE) in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, they will try to maintain their winning streak and win the ODI series. The match is slated to take place at the Harare Sports Club. In the first ODI, which was delayed by rain, Zimbabwe triumphed by an exciting margin of three wickets. Ryan Burl of Zimbabwe, who smashed 59 off of 41 balls, was named Man of the Match. The hosts opened the series on a positive note and they will look forward to repeating their impressive performance in the second match. While Andy Balbirnie, the captain of Ireland, will miss the rest of the series due to a head injury sustained in the first ODI.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 2nd ODI match details
The second ODI match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be played on Saturday, January 21. The match starts at 12:45 PM IST. The venue of the match is Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match will be live-streamed on Fancode and Disney+Hotstar app.
Where to watch Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 2nd ODI match?
The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be live-streamed on the Fancode application and website. The ODI Series between Zimbabwe and Ireland will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 2nd ODI match playing XI
Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Wessly Madhevere, Innocnet Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi
Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling (c), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|GMT/Local
|Jan 18, Wed
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL
|Jan 21, Sat
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL
|Jan 23, Mon
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL