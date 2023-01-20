ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and How to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI live on TV, laptop

ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When Zimbabwe (ZIM) plays Ireland (IRE) in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, they will try to maintain their winning streak and win the ODI series. The match is slated to take place at the Harare Sports Club. In the first ODI, which was delayed by rain, Zimbabwe triumphed by an exciting margin of three wickets. Ryan Burl of Zimbabwe, who smashed 59 off of 41 balls, was named Man of the Match. The hosts opened the series on a positive note and they will look forward to repeating their impressive performance in the second match. While Andy Balbirnie, the captain of Ireland, will miss the rest of the series due to a head injury sustained in the first ODI.