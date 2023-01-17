ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and How to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI live on TV, laptop
ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) livestream details: Zimbabwe will face Ireland for the three-match ODI series starting Wednesday, January 18. All details regarding the live streaming of the match are given in the article
ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI livestream: The first match of the three-match ODI series between Ireland (IRE) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take place on Wednesday, January 18. The contest will be held at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe, coached by Craig Ervine, will be full of confidence after winning the three-match T20I series against Ireland 2-1. The captain took the initiative and finished the series with the most runs scored. The southpaw racked up 100 runs in three games with an average of 33.33 and a strikeout of 122.35 per cent. Ireland, on the other hand, lost the T20I series despite a large number of stars rejoining the team. Due to commitments abroad, Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker missed the 20-over matches but have now returned.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 1st ODI match details
The first ODI match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be played on Wednesday, January 18. The match starts at 12:45 PM IST. The venue of the match is Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match will be live-streamed on Fancode and Disney+Hotstar app.
Where to watch Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 1st ODI match?
The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be live-streamed on the Fancode application and website. The ODI Series between Zimbabwe and Ireland will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 1st ODI match playing XI
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy.
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Gary Ballance, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|GMT/Local
|Jan 18, Wed
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL
|Jan 20, Fri
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL
|Jan 23, Mon
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL