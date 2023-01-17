ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and How to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI live on TV, laptop

ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI livestream: The first match of the three-match ODI series between Ireland (IRE) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take place on Wednesday, January 18. The contest will be held at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe, coached by Craig Ervine, will be full of confidence after winning the three-match T20I series against Ireland 2-1. The captain took the initiative and finished the series with the most runs scored. The southpaw racked up 100 runs in three games with an average of 33.33 and a strikeout of 122.35 per cent. Ireland, on the other hand, lost the T20I series despite a large number of stars rejoining the team. Due to commitments abroad, Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker missed the 20-over matches but have now returned.