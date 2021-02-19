Zaheer Khan, Mahela Jayawardene open up on Mumbai Indians signing Arjun Tendulkar

The last name at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction was of young all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar. As the name of the 21-year-old popped up, Mumbai Indians held their paddle up to sign the youngster for the base price of INR 20 lakh. Mumbai Indians’ Zaheer Khan and Mahela Jayawardene expressed their opinion on the young Arjun Tendulkar after the southpaw was roped in by MI for IPL 2021.

While social media came up with all sorts of theories, many missed the fact that Arjun has been part of the Mumbai Indians set-up for a couple of years as a support bowler and recently made the cut in the Mumbai state team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he made two appearances.

"I have spent lots of time with him in the nets, trying to teach him a few tricks of the trade. He is a hard-working kid and he is keen on learning. That's the exciting part. The added pressure of the name Sachin Tendulkar is always going to be there with him, something he will have to live by. But the environment we have around the team is certainly going to help him become a better cricketer with the likes of Shane Bond and Mahela around. I wish him the best,” Zaheer Khan told a press conference following the IPL 2021 auction.

"We are looking at things under a very simple lense. He is just a youngster coming into the side. But he has to prove himself, has to show the coaching staff and the think tank of the team that he has got the goods to belong there. So what he does at the highest level in his hands," Zaheer added.

"It's very important that his process and his progression happens as any other young cricketer."



Whereas former Sri Lanka captain and MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said that Arjun has great potential and the franchise wanted to invest in that. Jayawardene further said that it would be exciting for Sachin Tendulkar to see his son in the Mumbai Indians jersey.

"He has worked hard for a couple of years now, coming to the nets and bowling to the guys, he especially worked very hard in UAE with us. Not only Arjun, but we also picked Yudhvir as well who was one of our bowlers who came to the nets. Whenever we see guys are working hard, we try and invest in that. It's great to have Arjun and it would exciting times for Sachin as well to see Arjun wearing the Mumbai T-shirt and be a part of the squad," said Mahela.