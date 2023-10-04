'You're the prototype of the player I hate': Luis Enrique blasts former PSG player

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique had a falling out with midfielder Marco Verrati over his lifestyle before the Italian departed for Qatar, a report in La Parisien has claimed.

The publication stated that while Enrique was an admirer of the gifted midfielder and his natural talent on the pitch, he was less than impressed with his lifestyle.

"You are the prototype of the player I hate," the Spanish coach reportedly told Verrati.

Multiple reports in the past have claimed that Veratti has a very opulent lifestyle wherein he parties all night and makes no qualms about indulging his luxury desires.

“We play football, but sometimes people forget that we are also human beings. We get days off, we can go out with our friends, with family," he said in an interview in 2019.

“What I hate is when people have unchangeable ideas of me. But honestly, I don’t really care. Everyone is free to think what they want. You can judge me on the things I do on the pitch, what I can bring to the team. But not off of it."

Shortly after PSG's top brass fired Christophe Galtier and brought in Enrique, the latter deemed Verrati surplus to his requirements. Despite having made 416 appearances for the club in 11 years, winning nine Ligue 1 titles in the process, Veratti was ejected by Enrique.

Notably, when quizzed about Verrati's eventual departure, Enrique refused to make the conversation he had with him public.

“I don’t make the private conversations public. The advice that I was able to give him remains private, nothing more to say about that" said Enrique after the conclusion of the deadline day.

Eventually, Verrati turned down an offer from his agency to return to Italy and instead went to the Qatari club Al-Arabi for an estimated $45 million fee.

The summer saw a huge clearout in the PSG camp with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Neymar, Leandro Pardes and Abdou Diallo departing the club. Enrique arrived on board with the aim to streamline the roster which was replete with far too many players, incapable of playing his brand of football.

(With inputs from agencies)