'You're judged slightly on how you perform in Ashes cricket': Joe Root

After thrashing India in the third Test, Joe Root went on to become England’s most successful Test captain with 27 wins to his name.

However, Michael Vaughan had said that England Test skipper Joe Root will be termed as great if he manages to win the Ashes in Australia.

Root responded to these comments made by former England captain. During a media interaction ahead of the start of the fourth Test match, Root said that the English skippers are judged 'slightly' on how you perform in the Ashes.

"As an England captain, you're judged slightly on how you perform in Ashes cricket," said Root. "More than anything I feel we need to win this series first. This is a huge series for us. And then we will turn our attention to Australia.

"It is something that everyone wants to do, getting to Australia and winning as a player or as a captain. What other people think of me as a captain is irrelevant. My job is to give everything to the team, and if that is not good enough for some people, it is something I have done, and I will be proud of that," explained Root.

The 30-year-old surpassed the likes of Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook to guide his team to the most number of wins in Test cricket.

It took Joe Root 55 Tests to achieve this feat. He is followed by Vaughan, who won 26 matches out of 51 Tests. Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss won 24 Tests each.