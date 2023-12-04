'You will not be spared today': Veteran Pakistan pacer recalls dominating Virat Kohli during 2012/13 ODIs

Virat Kohli is currently enjoying his time away from the game post India's heartbreaking ODI World Cup 2023 final loss, to Australia, last month. Kohli ended with most runs (765 -- most by any batter in a single edition). Over the years, the former Indian captain has broken a plethora of batting records, especially in white-ball formats. Since his international debut, in 2008, Kohli has had famous rivalries with innumerable bowlers from the opposition camps.

Veteran Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan has enjoyed a memorable battle with Kohli on the field. Junaid has dominated the Indian batter, having dismissed him thrice in five ODIs -- all of which happened in consecutive matches during Pakistan's 2012/13 tour of India -- and conceded a solitary boundary in the only T20I where they came face-to-face.

Recalling Pakistan's last visit to India for a bilateral series, including three ODIs and two T20Is in 2012/13, Junaid spoke at length on his dominance over Kohli. Back then, he dismissed the Indian batter in all the three ODIs (which the Men in Green won 2-1). Speaking on Nadir Shah’s podcast, Junaid said, "“Dande toh bahut saare ke udaye hai magar log jo yaad karte hai wo Virat Kohli ke hai (I have taken wickets of so many batsmen but people always remember Virat Kohli’s wicket)."

He further mentioned, "We have played in the U-19 World Cup, we knew each other. It was my comeback series and I was playing against India for the first time. I got Kohli in the first match and he told me it will not happen again. I got him again in the second and third match. Before the third ODI at the breakfast table, I told him 'Viru, aaj aapki khair nahi hai (Virat, you will not be spared today).' Younis Khan was also there. He said get him out again today. Younis bhai took Virat’s catch," said Junaid who never managed to dismiss Kohli again.

Kohli ended the three ODIs with scores of 0, 6 and 7. Meanwhile, Junaid returned with eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.66 -- having troubled India's famed batters.

Junaid, however, heaped words of praise on Kohli as he rates him among the top-5 batters in the world. “Virat Kohli is still among the top five batsmen in the World. Especially in the white-ball they way he has made records and has recently broken Sachin Tendulkar’s century record. He is a world class batsman,” he added.

Kohli recently ended the home ODI WC surpassing Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's ODI ton tally (49). He now has 50 ODI hundreds, most by any, and a total of 80 international centuries to his name. He will look to add to his ton-tally during India's tour of South Africa, where he is part of Rohit Sharma-led side's Test squad.