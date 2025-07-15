/'You know what today is, don't you?' Stokes reveals hilarious banter with Archer before match-changing spell

In the third Test match between India and England at Lord's, saw hosts securing a 22 run win over India and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. After the win, England Test captain Ben Stokes reflected on a banter with pacer Jofra Archer as they revisited the 2019 ODI World Cup win at the same venue. Like the Test match win over India on Monday (July 14), Archer played a key role for England as they won their maiden ODI World Cup.

"I just said to him this morning, I said, 'You know what today is, don't you? And it was that highlight package from when India knocked off 300-odd back in the day, when Ganguly, he thought that was a World Cup final as well. He thought that was six years today. Genuine. And I was like, no, that World Cup that we won, he was like, oh, that one. Gosh, he's an absolute beauty, that boy," Stokes told reporters in the post-match press conference.

Monday (July 14) was the sixth anniversary of England’s famous World Cup when they defeated New Zealand in the Super Over. Six years on from that day, England were again at their best as they won the Lord’s Test against India by 22 runs.

A thrilling finish

The match was a nail-bitter as left-hand Indian batter Ravindra Jadeja played one of the best innings of his Test career but despite his best, his efforts went in vain as India fell short in their chase of 193, and a fitting end for the hosts as England will look to continue on the winning momentum.

At the end of the first session, India were reeling at 112/8 with Jadeja and Bumrah on the crease. After the collapse in the first session, Jadeja and Bumrah put on a 35-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Just when it seemed like India was settling in, dismissal of Jasprit Bumrah shifted the momentum in favour of England. Post that, Mohammed Siraj came to the crease and stood tall with Jadeja on the other end. Together, they put up a fighting partnership helping India inch closer to the target.