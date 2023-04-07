'You gave Rohit, Virat & Rahul plenty of chances': Harbhajan Singh questions Indian star player's omission

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) are off to a flying start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. PBKS have started off on a winning note, emerging on top in their first two games of the new season under the new captain. Dhawan led the charge with the bat in his side's last outing, versus the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on Wednesday (April 05), with a fine 56-ball 86* as Punjab beat Sanju Samson & Co. by five runs in a high-scoring thriller.

The 16th edition of the IPL is a vital season for Dhawan. The senior Indian player has been dropped from the ODI side, having lost his T20I place back in late 2021, and needs a memorable run with the bat in IPL 2023 to have any chance of featuring in the Indian squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. After his splendid knock versus RR, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh backed Dhawan and questioned 'why he is not getting a chance in the Indian team'.

'You gave Rohit, Kohli and KL plenty of chances but there is no place for Dhawan'

"Shikhar has also led the Indian side in many tours but suddenly we saw that after the role of Shikhar was over he was sidelined as if he is not needed anymore. I felt bad on seeing this because the treatment for everyone should be the same. He is a big player and has given too much to Indian cricket," Harbhajan shared his views on YouTube.

"You can not treat him like this. He played a good knock of 86 in 56 balls. I will not name anyone here. For instance, let's take Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, or KL Rahul who are big names. You gave them plenty of chances but on the other hand, there is no place for Shikhar Dhawan in the team now. He has always contributed for the team. Then why he is not getting a chance in the Indian team? Talking about fitness, he is as fit as Virat Kohli," Harbhajan further added.

The senior Indian batter has been replaced by Shubman Gill who has had a remarkable run across formats. Dhawan will still hope for a good IPL season with the bat and pray for a return to the national side for the ODI WC.