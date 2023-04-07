IPL 2023: Dhoni or De Villiers -- name your favourite cricketer? Kohli wins hearts with epic reply – WATCH

Virat Kohli started his international career in 2008. To date, he is Indian cricket's poster boy due to his plethora of achievements and contributions to the game. Kohli debuted under MS Dhoni in the Team India camp and played under him for many years before taking over as the Test captain, in 2015, and went on to captain the latter till the 2019 ODI World Cup. Kohli served as Dhoni's deputy before taking over as the full-time captain and maintains a strong bond with him to date.

Apart from his heroics for Team India, Kohli is the face of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL as well -- his only franchise to date since the tournament's inception in 2008. He has scored a mammoth 6,727 runs for the franchise -- most in IPL history -- and even led them to the final in the 2016 edition. Over the years, he has forged an excellent relationship with AB de Villiers -- the former South African captain -- who also represented RCB for ten years (2011-2021). The duo stitched innumerable partnerships and formed a healthy camaraderie both on and off the field.

Thus, superstar Kohli enjoys a strong equation with both Dhoni and De Villiers. Amid his IPL 2023 commitment for RCB, the 34-year-old was asked to pick his favourite cricketer between Dhoni and ABD in a 'This or That' session with Star Sports.

In the video was uploaded by the broadcaster on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, Virat was asked, "MSD or ABD, your favourite cricketer?" To this, he first gave a wide smile and then said, "Both".

At present, ABD is donning the commentary hat for the ongoing IPL season. While Kohli remains part of the Faf du Plessis-led RCB camp, Dhoni is leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in what is expected to be his final season in the cash-rich league.