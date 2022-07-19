'You can never....': Dinesh Karthik comes to Virat Kohli's defence amid his lean patch

Virat Kohli remains under the scanner. The superstar Indian batter's century-drought continues since late 2019. In the just-concluded India tour of England, the 33-year-old former Indian skipper returned with not even a single fifty-plus score across formats and won't be part of India's white-ball tour of West Indies, starting on June 22.

Thus, the discussion around Kohli's form continues to gather pace in the world cricket. India's veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has now joined the bandwagon and extended his support to his Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) teammate Kohli.

On the sidelines of a training session with young and aspiring cricketers at Jaipur's PS Sports Excellence Arena, Karthik told TOI, "Virat has experienced insane success over the period of time. Now he will get a good break and will come back all recharged and hopefully will do phenomenally well. You can never rule out a player of his calibre."

Karthik then shifted focus to his own career as he has made a comeback into the national side after a long gap, owing to his success in IPL 2022. "It is never easy, but I have worked hard for it. Also, given the bench strength that we have today, the competition is always going to be a part of it. This is the beauty of Indian cricket," added the 36-year-old.

Karthik is part of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team, who is gearing up for the five T20Is in the Caribbean island versus the two-time winners West Indies.