'You are truly helping me': Tiger Woods touched by support from fans, fellow golfers

Tiger Woods on Sunday thanked his fans and fellow golfers for supporting him as the golf legend continues to recover in hospital following surgery for serious leg injuries received in a horrific car crash.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," the 15-time major champion said in a tweet.

"To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Wearing Wood’s signature Sunday colours of red and black, a host of pro golfers at the World Golf Championships Workday Championship in Floria and some at the LPGA Tour event in Orlando paid tributes to the legendary golfer while praying for his quick recovery.

Former world number one Rory Mcllroy, Tony Finau and Tommy Fleetwood at the WGC and Phil Mickelson at a PGA Tour Champions event were among other players who donned Wood’s iconic colour combination.

"I guess for us it's just a gesture to let him know that we're thinking about him and we're rooting for him," McIlroy said. "Obviously things are looking a little better today than they were on Tuesday, but he's still got aways to go.

"He's got a huge recovery ahead of him. But I think (it's) just for everyone to show their appreciation for what he means to us out here.

"If there was no Tiger Woods, I just think the tour and the game of golf, in general, would be in a worse place.

"He's meant a lot to us, he still does mean a lot to us and I think that was just a little way to show that."

Woods underwent hours of emergency surgery to repair "significant orthopaedic injuries" to his right leg and ankle on Tuesday following his early morning crash in suburban Los Angeles. The 45-year-old was shifted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for further treatment on Wednesday. On Friday, a statement on Twitter said Woods is in good spirits after follow-up treatment.

Woods was already recovering from his fifth back surgery -- and hoping he would be able to prepare for a run at the Masters in April -- when the crash occurred.