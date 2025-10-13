‘Yes, it hurts sometimes’: Abhimanyu Easwaran opens up on India Test snub

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been part of India’s Test squad several times, but his wait for a debut cap continues. After being dropped from the recent series against the West Indies, the Bengal opener finally spoke about the disappointment of not getting a single game despite years of consistent domestic performances. Easwaran was part of India’s tour of England earlier this year but didn’t feature in any of the five Tests. Under captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir, India managed a 2-2 draw in the historic Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. While the young team earned praise for their fight, Easwaran and spinner Kuldeep Yadav were the only two players who didn’t get a game.

In an interview with Revsportz, the 30-year-old admitted that being overlooked was tough to accept. “Yes, it does hurt sometimes. You put in all the effort, train hard, and the dream is to be in the middle – to perform and contribute to wins. But I’m lucky to have a strong support system in my family, friends, and coach. They keep me grounded and motivated,” he said.

Easwaran added that he prefers to focus on things within his control. “The only way forward is to keep improving. I’m working on a couple of new shots this season, I won’t reveal which ones (laughs) – but hopefully, they’ll come off well. Playing for India is the biggest motivation for me.”

The right-handed opener, who first got an India call-up in 2022, admitted that missing out hurts more now as competition for the top order keeps increasing. With youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal cementing their places, his chances appear slimmer. But Easwaran isn’t ready to give up.