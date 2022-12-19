Year Ender 2022: From Roger Federer, Neeraj Chopra to Lionel Messi, find out who made headlines this year

What a year 2022 has been! A lot was there for everyone to relish, cherish and even celebrate, while we also had some of the toughest moments coming our way as well. Across sports, there have been events that made headlines, some for the right reason, some for something else.

As we near the end of 2022, let’s have a look at the top 5 events that made headlines from the world of sports –

5) Cricket - T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan in a last-over thriller at MCG

What is mightier in cricket than an India-Pakistan game. Probably a very few things. Two super giants of world cricket collided for the third time this year at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for their World T20 opener in October this year.

While Pakistan has had the upper hand heading into this game considering the result from the last meeting (during Asia Cup in Dubai) where they beat India, the Men in Blue were upbeat for a challenge on a bigger stage.

Batting first, Pakistan couldn’t set themselves in and lost early wickets inside the Powerplay. While Iftikhar Ahmed played a counter-attacking knock later on, hitting a fifty, he didn’t receive much support from the other end; as a result, Pakistan team could just manage 159-8.

The chase was where the drama all began. Much like Pakistan, the Indian top-order also couldn’t leave an impact, outside of Virat Kohli, who looked a little settle. After India lost 4 wickets inside 7 overs, the pressure mounted on them. Virat and Hardik Pandya then started building a partnership.

Virat got into his groove, smashing Shaheen and even Haris for some incredible sixes and kept India in the game. It was then in the last over that the drama peaked.

An over that almost had everything saw Ravi Ashwin and Kohli helping India win the match on the last ball.

For his marvellous 82* off 53 balls, Virat Kohli was adjudged Man of the Match.

4) Cricket – Australian women’s team win maiden Commonwealth gold medal in T20 format

Cricket had remained a part of the Commonwealth Games in the past but was later removed. Now with the introduction of fast-paced T20 format, it became a little tempting for the decision makers to include this game with this format back into the Games.

This eventually happened and Women’s T20 cricket was introduced for the first time. 8 teams were divided into two groups while India and Pakistan were placed together.

After the hard-fought group games and knockouts, it all came down to the first final in Commonwealth Games, where Australia and India - two powerhouses in women’s cricket, took on each other.

Australia after batting first scored 161 with opener Beth Mooney hitting 61. For the Indian eves, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana picked two wickets each.

India looked comfortable in their chase; even at one point their scorecard read 118-2 inside 15 overs. However, the tide changed quickly as wickets started to tumble.

Losing the remaining wickets inside 34 runs meant Indian women’s team went down chasing and lost the match by nine runs.

While they stood second, Australian women’s won the maiden gold medal.

3) Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra became first Indian to win gold in Diamond League

After India’s new-poster boy Neeraj Chopra won his maiden Olympic gold medal in javelin throw event at the Tokyo Games 2020, he created history in 2022 as well by winning the gold medal in Diamond League - thus becoming the first-ever Indian to achieve this.

Neeraj, who has surpassed Usain Bolt as the most written-about athlete in 2022, won the gold medal with the best throw of 88.44m in his second attempt. Neeraj, however, didn’t start off well in the finals as his first throw was counted as foul.

While Czech Republic's Jakub Valdejch had the best throw of 84.15m in the first attempt, Neeraj made a stunning comeback in his following throw attaining a distance of 88.44m, which more or less sealed the deal for him.

Neeraj was then crowned the gold medallist.

2) Tennis legend Roger Federer announced retirement from Tennis

Off all the events listed, this broke the most hearts. Tennis great, Switzerland’s Roger Federer announced in 2022 that he is retiring from professional tennis. The 20-time Grand Slam winner on September 15th in a note on his social media handles informed everyone about his decision.

In that note, the 41-year-old wrote, “The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

Federer had been nursing a knee injury for a long time and cited the same reason for his retirement. The six-time ATP Masters winner didn’t play a competitive match since Wimbledon 2021 where he lost in the quarters to Hubert Hurkacz.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities, and limits and its message to me lately have been clear.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time there is so much to celebrate."

1) Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to a World Cup victory over France after 36 years

In what is deemed as the greatest-ever World Cup final, Lionel Messi’s Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to lift the coveted trophy. Messi, who with this win has now rendered himself as the GOAT, was the player of the tournament for having three assists and seven goals to his name. For the second time in his career, Messi won the Golden Ball having previously winning it in 2014.

In the final at the Lusail Stadium, Argentina was all over France early on. Not only were they playing an attacking kind of football, Argentina was pressing brilliantly too. Lionel Messi scored the first goal through a penalty and later helped in setting up an assist only for Di Maria to find the back of the net in the 36th minute. With 2-0 up at the halftime, it looked like Argentina’s game to win.

Come the second half, France started showing aggression through their play. The game changed around the 80th minute when France got a penalty and Kylian Mbappe converted it into the first goal for his team. Only one minute later he scored another one, making it 2-2.

In the extra-time, Argentina again took the lead, thanks to a goal from Messi. Just when they thought the game is done and dusted, a penalty was awarded to France and Mbappe made it 3-3, forcing the game to the penalty shootout.

The fate was decided in the penalty shootout. Argentina scored all of their shots while two French players missed their chances.