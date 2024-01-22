Yashasvi Jaiswal will establish himself in the team after the England home Tests, feels Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar feels talented young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will establish himself in the Test team after the England series at home. Rohit Sharma-led India take on Ben Stokes' England in a five-match Test series at home, with the first Test to get underway on Jan 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Jaiswal came into the Test setup after India moved past seniors Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, etc. following the WTC 2023 final loss. The left-hander has so far amassed 316 runs in four Tests, with a fifty and hundred (171), at an average of 45.14. The England series will be his first-ever at home since his debut in the format, in mid-2023. Thus, Gavaskar feels confident that the 22-year-old will make a name for himself in the upcoming red-ball assignments.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "Yashasvi Jaiswal will easily settle in home conditions. He’s also a left-hander. I think he’ll establish himself completely in the Indian Test team after this series."

Also read: Cheteshwar Pujara joins Sachin, Dravid and Gavaskar in elite list after England series snub × Further, Gavaskar backed Shreyas Iyer to be among the runs versus England. Iyer so far has 707 runs in 12 Test matches, at an average of 39.27. However, the right-hander struggled against South Africa in their recent Test series, in the African nation, ending with only 41 runs in four innings.

Gavaskar added, "In the World Cup, Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly in Indian pitches, so I’m hoping he’ll play similarly at No.5 in the Test series. He batted aggressively, was quite watchful at the start and then his stroke-making after reading the pitch was a delight to watch. I hope he’ll replicate that."

The last two Test series between India and England in India have resulted in 4-0 (2016-17) and 3-1 (2020-21) series triumphs for the home side. They have not lost a Test series on home soil since England beat them 2-1 in 2012/13.

India’s squad for first two Tests vs England