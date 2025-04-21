WWE WrestleMania 41 has concluded in Las Vegas, with veteran John Cena winning the world title for the record 17th time. He beat Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2, walking off with his head held high. However, a certain someone made a shocking return to the WWE ring before that match, and he was none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin; the former champion, however, caused a ruckus initially.

Just when Austin’s music hit, the arena went bonkers, with the former Hall of Famer rushing towards the ring riding his ATV, much to everyone’s excitement. That, however, went a bit too far, as Austin, who ideally would have parked his four-wheeler after completing one round of the ring, chose to take another one, only to ramp into one of the ringside barriers and disrupt a woman standing in the front row, to fall back on her seat.

Though the woman understandably looked irked after falling back on her seat, the Rattle Snack checked on her immediately before entering the ring.

WATCH VIDEO –

STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN JUST CRASHED HIS ATV INTO THE BARRICADE

pic.twitter.com/BgdxLF4koU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 21, 2025

Austin looked in a hurry and even fumbled his cap upon sliding into the ring from the commentator’s side. High on energy, Austin cut a short promo, announcing Night 2 attendance for WrestleMania 41.

Austin then jokingly began counting all the fans in the arena before himself calling it ‘bullshit’. He then urged fans to join WWE again for future WrestleMania before having a beer bash in the ring, with his music hitting in the background.

SWIG OF BEER for the #WrestleMania sold out attendance! 🍺 pic.twitter.com/4NcGFE04Fl — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

However, after the segment ended, Austin and WWE CEO Nick Khan were present near the ringside barrier, checking on the female fan.

Meanwhile, Austin last appeared at WrestleMania 38 in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens, which he won after delivering numerous stunners.

