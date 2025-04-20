Seth Rollins won the Night 1 main event at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, beating Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a spectacular triple-threat match. He, however, did not do it alone, as he needed a certain someone to help him stand tall in the clash of the titans, with that being none other than Paul Heyman. Though how they got there is a separate story, the Heyman-Rollins pair could also appear sometime during the Night 2 main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

There is an uncanny resemblance (with The Rock) in everything Seth has done so far in the lead-up to the Night 1 main event - from wearing almost the same kind of outfits (that the Rock once wore) during several weekly episodes of both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown earlier, to walking down that aisle on Night 1 carrying a fire igniter, which The Rock also brought along during one of his previous WrestleMania entrances.

Like how the 16-time World Champion John Cena sold his soul to the Rock at the Elimination Chamber 2025 after turning heel for the first time in over two decades, Seth’s new Wiseman - Paul Heyman, did the same to close Night 1.

Heyman first targeted CM Punk, giving him a low blow just after offering him the chair to hit Roman Reigns before doing the same against his Tribal Chief, eventually joining hands with Seth Rollins.

With Heyman turning on his former allies, he could help Seth scale heights in this company that he always longed for despite being the top star for half a decade.

However, should Seth and Heyman assist Cena in winning the Night 2 main event against the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, with the ‘Final Boss’ also accompanying them in the centre, it could lead to a fraction no one ever thought of, perhaps the greatest.

Cena's favourite to beat Cody

John Cena is chasing his record 17th world title, and going by his words on the last SmackDown episode before WrestleMania 41, where he said he doesn’t even have to wrestle to beat Cody Rhodes - someone else would do the job for him; and it could be none other than Rollins.